IN FOCUS: With a spike in graduate salaries, is the pay of some existing junior employees lagging behind?

SINGAPORE: When a survey about the starting salaries of fresh graduates made the headlines in February, one 25-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Kathleen, was shocked by the findings.

The 2022 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey, which was conducted by four universities in Singapore, revealed that the median gross monthly salary of last year's graduates had shot up from S$3,800 in 2021 to S$4,200.

This was a sharp spike compared to previous years, where median salaries for fresh graduates typically increased by S$100 each year.

Nearly all course clusters - except for the arts, media and design - saw an increase in starting salaries ranging between S$65 and S$700.

The increase was the most significant in the engineering course cluster, which saw the median gross monthly salary of those in full-time jobs increase from S$3,900 in 2021 to S$4,600 last year.

This would mean that someone starting a job in 2021 at the median salary point would have needed an 18 per cent pay increase to match 2022's level.

For Kathleen, who has been working for nearly two years in a sustainability role in the private sector, this was a bitter pill to swallow.

While she declined for the exact details of her salary to be published, the amount she shared with CNA was lower than the median starting pay of last year's fresh graduates, despite annual increments.

"It's very sad. When the report came out, my friends and I couldn't believe it," she said.

"We have been working for two years only to be on the same pay or even lower than a fresh graduate."

A friend of hers - who also graduated in 2021 and has about two years of experience in consultancy - had told her that her company recently hired a fresh graduate, who had a higher starting pay than her, said Kathleen.

"But she got an increment because he came in, if not, he was going to earn more than her. So she got lucky," she added.

Kathleen isn't the only one whose salary is now lagging behind those with less experience than them. CNA spoke to three other people who graduated between 2019 and 2021, one of whom was also earning less than S$4,200.

The 27-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Samuel, told CNA that he had recently been given a salary increment of S$300, after working full-time for six months in the public sector.

This bumped his gross monthly salary to S$3,700, which was still below last year's median salary of S$3,800 for those in the humanities and social sciences cluster.

"It did surprise me a little bit that even with my increment, my salary is still lower than the median salary for fresh graduates last year," said the 27-year-old, who graduated in 2020 with a degree in Geography and also has a master's degree in urban planning.

"But I don't really have any strong views about it because I think there might be underlying caveats to the study as well," he said.

"So I don't think it affects my outlook on my current job or whether I should be asking for more salary."

The other two, who only wanted to be known as Stephanie and Megan, were both earning around S$5,000.

Stephanie graduated in 2020 with a degree in environmental earth systems science and has been working for nearly two years in a finance role, while Megan - who graduated in 2019 with a degree in linguistics - has been with her current employer for about seven months, working in human resources (HR).

But with rising costs increasingly eating into wages, some junior employees may feel like they have been low-balled.

In January, Singapore's headline inflation inched up to 6.6 per cent year on year, from 6.5 per cent in the previous month, according to data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry last month.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, rose to 5.5 per cent year on year, up from 5.1 per cent in December 2022.

This was largely driven by higher inflation for services, food and retail and other goods, along with the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) rate.

The authorities maintained their inflation outlook for this year, with headline inflation expected to average 5.5. to 6.5 per cent and core inflation, 3.5 to 4.5 per cent.

"My wage has increased but I feel like it's not increasing enough as compared to inflation," said Stephanie, adding that her starting pay was around S$4,000.

"Inflation and the GST is really taking a pinch on a lot of us and I'm feeling the impact of the rising costs for things like my daily necessities and transport."

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of them because they graduated later than me and don't have as much experience as me, but they're earning more than I did when I first started," she admitted.