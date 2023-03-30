'Feel a bit left out': Higher salaries for fresh graduates out of reach for some

SINGAPORE: A jump in the median starting pay for last year’s graduates has left some from the Class of 2022, who are earning less than their peers, feeling like they missed out.

A local survey published last month found that the median gross monthly salary of last year's graduates had shot up from S$3,800 in 2021 to S$4,200 (US$2,860 to US$3,160).

This was a sharp spike compared with previous years, where median salaries for fresh graduates typically increased by S$100 each year.

One mechanical engineering graduate, who took up an operations role in the automotive industry, told CNA that his starting pay was S$3,500 – well below last year's median salary of S$4,600 for those in the engineering cluster.

The 26-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Lewis, graduated from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in May last year. His current job was one of three offers he received within a month of applying for jobs after graduating in May last year.

The other two had offered a slightly higher pay of S$3,600 but he eventually settled for his current role due to the company’s reputation and the prospect of receiving bonus payouts of up to six months.

Based on his knowledge of the company's typical salary increments, he estimated that his salary would increase by about 5 per cent following his performance appraisal.

While this will bump his salary up to S$3,675, it would still be lower than last year’s median pay for his sector.

“I do feel a bit left out,” he admitted. “But at this juncture of my career, I’m still very much learning and so my focus isn’t really about how much I’m making, but rather the exposure and experience I’m getting."

Another fresh graduate, who received his degree in information systems from the National University of Singapore (NUS) last May, was offered S$5,200 for a software developer role.

The 27-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Keith, successfully negotiated a higher pay of S$5,500.

Despite this, his salary is still lower than the median starting pay of S$5,625 for those in the information and digital technologies cluster.

“I was already quite satisfied with the job scope and everything, so when they increased the pay, I just accepted it,” he said.