Grants, incentives to be given to employers that redesign jobs for flexible work: Jasmin Lau

SINGAPORE: Singapore will give grants and incentives to employers who redesign job roles around flexible arrangements, said Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau on Wednesday (Oct 14).

While the government is still studying which sectors to begin rolling out the policy, Ms Lau said that workers in such roles must understand that they may also get paid differently based on the tasks, outputs and outcomes that they deliver.

“We are working on a couple of ideas around flexible load jobs. Different people out there use different terms – some call it fractional jobs, and some people just say it's part-time jobs.

“But basically, we're trying to see whether there's a way to help employers redesign their work,” said Ms Lau at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) Young Singaporeans Conference 2026.

This means employers would have to bundle the tasks differently, so that workers can each work at a different rhythm, she said during the event at Temasek Shophouse.

“It will come with grants and incentives for employers to do so. We don't expect it to be national scale right from the start, because it has to be tested with some employers in some sectors to see whether it works,” said Ms Lau, who is also senior minister of state for digital development and information.

The government is working out which industries and roles are most suited for such efforts and to start there first, she said.