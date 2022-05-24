Great need for international cooperation on cybersecurity: Josephine Teo

DAVOS, Switzerland: There is a great need for international cooperation when it comes to cybersecurity, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo on Monday (May 23).

Mrs Teo was speaking during a panel session on the global cybersecurity outlook at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Along with international treaties, she explained that each country must also build their capacity, so that the individuals operating a country's cybersecurity systems know when to intervene at the appropriate time.

“What we have done is to work with our international counterparts to try and create programmes as well as training opportunities in our part of the world. In ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), for example, we've worked together to set up a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence,” Mrs Teo said.

The regional cybersecurity training centre sees ASEAN member states work together to conduct research, share knowledge and train to respond to cyber threats.

Mrs Teo added that the centre, which was opened in October last year, has been “well received”.

“Many countries have decided to come on board to try and share knowledge because in cybersecurity, we fully recognise that it is a team sport, and the better we are able to make every player a competent player the stronger the team is going to be,” she said.