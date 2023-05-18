'Great potential' to expand bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Singapore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (May 18) that there is “great potential” to expand bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Singapore.

“Kenya’s strategic location serves as a gateway for Singapore companies into East Africa. Likewise, Singapore can serve as a gateway for Kenyan companies into Southeast Asia,” he said at a joint briefing with Kenya President William Ruto.

The briefing was held at State House, Kenya's presidential residence in Nairobi.

Mr Lee noted that the economic cooperation between both countries has been on an upward trend.

“Kenya is one of Singapore’s important trading partners in Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite COVID-19, bilateral trade in 2021 (has) increased by almost a quarter year-on-year,” he added.

Mr Lee added that several Singapore companies are already operating in Kenya in a variety of sectors from shipping to agribusiness.

A delegation of Singapore companies also accompanied Mr Lee and government officials to Kenya with the intention to pursue opportunities for investments and partnerships with Kenyan companies.