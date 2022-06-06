Two men caught on video fighting outside Great World arrested for affray

SINGAPORE: Two men seen fighting in a viral video circulating on social media have been arrested, said police on Monday (Jun 6).

In the video, two men - one of them barefoot - can be seen brawling outside Great World shopping mall, formerly known as Great World City.

During the altercation, one man falls to the floor while the barefoot man continues to kick him. The pair are then seen fighting against the glass facade of a Tim Ho Wan outlet.