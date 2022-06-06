Logo
Two men caught on video fighting outside Great World arrested for affray
Footage of the incident outside Great World shopping mall on Jun 5, 2022 was shared on social media. (Images: Facebook/Patrick Tan)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
06 Jun 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 05:15PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men seen fighting in a viral video circulating on social media have been arrested, said police on Monday (Jun 6).

In the video, two men - one of them barefoot - can be seen brawling outside Great World shopping mall, formerly known as Great World City.

During the altercation, one man falls to the floor while the barefoot man continues to kick him. The pair are then seen fighting against the glass facade of a Tim Ho Wan outlet.

The two men seen fighting against the glass facade of a Tim Ho Wan outlet. (Image: Facebook/Patrick Tan)

The video then cuts as bystanders are heard attempting to intervene.

The police said they received information about a fight between two men along Kim Seng Promenade on Sunday.

The identities of the men were established, and they were subsequently arrested for affray on Monday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

