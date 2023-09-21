S$700 million in proceeds from first sovereign green bonds put towards expansion of Singapore's rail network

SINGAPORE: Under the Singapore Green Bond Framework, S$700 million (US$511 million) has been allocated to finance Jurong Region Line (JRL) and the Cross Island Line (CRL) of the country's rail network.

This represents 30 per cent of the S$2.4 billion Green Singapore Government Securities (Infrastructure) bond proceeds as of Mar 31 this year.

The remaining S$1.7 billion proceeds are expected to be fully allocated to the JRL and CRL by the end of FY2024, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in the inaugural edition of the Singapore Green Bond Report, which was published on Thursday (Sep 21).

The 50-year sovereign green bonds, issued in August 2022, mark Singapore’s first issuance of sustainable debt. The second tranche of Green SGS (Infra) bonds was issued on Sep 4, 2023, and its allocation and impact details will be included in next year’s report.

These bonds are part of the pipeline of up to S$35 billion of sovereign and public sector green bonds that the Government and its statutory boards will issue by 2030. As of Mar 31, S$8.2 billion of green bonds have been issued across four green categories: Clean transportation, waste management, green building and sustainable water.

With climate change being the "defining challenge" of our generation, Second Minister for Finance and National Development and Chair of the Green Bond Steering Committee Indranee Rajah said in the report that "sustainable finance plays a pivotal role as a catalyst for decarbonisation to tackle this climate crisis".

Proceeds from green bond issuances must adhere to guidelines and can be used for projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, preventing pollution and climate change adaptation.

Projects financed by these green bond proceeds will facilitate Singapore's transition to a low-carbon economy and put the country in a better position to meet its climate goals under the Paris Agreement and commitments under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Agenda.