More Singapore developers embrace greener buildings as energy costs rise
From low-carbon building materials to district-wide cooling systems, developers are adopting new technologies and design strategies to reduce energy consumption and operating costs.
SINGAPORE: More developers in Singapore are going beyond minimum sustainability requirements as rising energy costs strengthen the business case for greener buildings.
Architects say private developers are increasingly pursuing higher sustainability standards to lower operating costs and meet growing demand for greener homes, offices and commercial spaces.
This comes as Singapore pushes ahead with its Green Building Masterplan, which aims to improve the energy efficiency of the country's built environment.
Under the plan, 80 per cent of buildings are expected to meet higher energy efficiency and environmental sustainability standards by 2030.
SUSTAINABILITY BY DESIGN
At the Singapore Science Park, CapitaLand Development’s Geneo development integrates sustainability into the way buildings and precincts are designed.
The first phase of the park's rejuvenation, Geneo comprises five buildings spanning about 180,000 sq m.
Rather than designing individual buildings, CapitaLand Development says it sought to create a connected ecosystem where businesses, workers and visitors can interact within a single precinct.
"We're trying to move from just designing real estate to effectively architecting an ecosystem," its CEO Jonathan Yap told CNA.
A key feature of that vision is The Canopy, a 27m-tall communal space built using mass engineered timber.
According to Mr Yap, the low-carbon structure reduces construction-related carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared with conventional steel construction, and by 60 per cent compared with reinforced concrete.
The space relies on passive cooling strategies such as shading, natural orientation and high-volume low-speed fans rather than conventional air-conditioning.
"The operating cost of the space after it's utilised, compared to a fully air-conditioned space, the air-conditioning consumption here is 60 per cent lower," Mr Yap said.
"What we want is to create a centrepiece that allows for activities to happen, for interaction to happen, but yet in a sustainable manner."
COOLING AN ENTIRE DISTRICT
At the Punggol Digital District, sustainability efforts extend beyond individual buildings to shared infrastructure.
JTC Corporation, which manages the precinct, has introduced a district cooling system that supplies chilled water across the district, serving buildings including the Punggol Coast MRT station, retail spaces, business park developments and the Singapore Institute of Technology campus.
Instead of each building operating its own cooling infrastructure, chilled water is centrally produced and distributed.
"The district cooling system enables companies to offtake chilled water instead of putting in their own chiller as well as cooling tower," said JTC development group’s assistant CEO David Tan.
The system can reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent, and this approach also frees up valuable space within developments, he said.
"By centralising this chiller as well as cooling tower, we can also optimise the real estate space, so that the roof, for example, can be freed up for solar panels."
While systems such as district cooling require higher upfront investment, Mr Tan said stakeholders increasingly assess such projects based on their total life-cycle costs rather than initial capital expenses alone.
"As long as they see on a long-term basis how a district cooling system can help to reduce the total energy consumption ... and if the whole life-cycle cost is low, then all the different stakeholders will be more than willing to come together and adopt the system," he added.
Beyond district cooling, the precinct's design also incorporates passive cooling measures.
Before construction, planners conducted simulations to study wind flow and solar radiation, helping them position buildings to maximise natural ventilation, Mr Tan said.
More than 20,000 sensors have also been installed across the district to monitor factors such as ambient temperature, air quality and energy consumption. The data is analysed to optimise energy use.
SUSTAINABILITY A BUSINESS DECISION
Industry players say sustainability is being viewed as a business decision, as developers seek to reduce energy consumption and operating costs.
"Developers are seeing the benefits of actually having sustainable design, buildings that consume less energy, not forgetting the energy crisis that we're currently undergoing now," said Mr Melvin Tan, joint managing director of LAUD Architects and immediate past president of the Singapore Institute of Architects.
"Energy costs are on the rise, and energy usage becomes one of the biggest components of maintenance and cost of running a building."
He said attitudes towards sustainability have shifted significantly since Green Mark certification was first introduced in 2005.
Green Mark is Singapore's national green building rating system, with projects graded from Certified to Platinum based on their environmental performance.
Some developers also pursue Super Low Energy certification, which recognises buildings designed to use significantly less energy than conventional developments.
Initially viewed by some as a compliance requirement, green building standards are now seen as a way to create developments that are more attractive to occupants.
"I believe developers and homeowners understand that Green Mark isn't just about fulfilling a tick box; it is really about bringing buildings that are better for users, better for developers," said LAUD Architects’ Mr Tan.
While government projects are required to meet stringent sustainability standards, private developers are choosing to go beyond minimum requirements.
"There are about maybe 20 to 30 per cent of them who desire to go beyond what's required, primarily because they see the selling point in that as well," said Mr Tan.
"Some buyers … want to understand that they're buying into a sustainable project, a sustainable residence, or a sustainable office."
As energy prices remain a concern and sustainability expectations continue to rise, architects say green design is seen as a competitive advantage.
Mr Tan said: "That's something, as architects, we also will strive for, to ensure that what we design isn't just aesthetically beautiful, but also something that would have a lower impact, a lower footprint on our earth.”