160,000 Singaporeans to receive grocery vouchers in October to help with household expenses
Singapore

160,000 Singaporeans to receive grocery vouchers in October to help with household expenses

160,000 Singaporeans to receive grocery vouchers in October to help with household expenses

People seen here wearing face masks while shopping for groceries at a supermarket in Singapore, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Zen Soo)

27 Sep 2021 11:28AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 11:28AM)
SINGAPORE: About 160,000 Singaporeans will receive S$100 worth of grocery vouchers in October, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Sep 27). 

"This is part of the Care and Support Package announced at Budget 2020 to support less well-off Singaporeans with their household expenses during this period of economic uncertainty," said MOF. 

The group comprises those who are aged 21 and above this year, live in one-room or two-room HDB flats, and do not own more than one property. 

Last year, S$300 worth of grocery vouchers were given out to eligible recipients. The grocery vouchers scheme will provide a total of about S$63 million in assistance to those who qualify. 

The 2021 vouchers, which expires on Dec 31, 2022, will be delivered via registered mail from Oct 2. 

If no one is home to receive them, a second delivery attempt will be made the following week - between Monday and Friday but excluding public holidays. 

If delivery is again unsuccessful, the courier will leave a notification card at the doorstep for recipients to collect their vouchers at a specified post office within 10 working days. 

The delivery dates by postal code are shown in the table below:

(Image: Ministry of Finance)

The vouchers can be used at Giant, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket and Sheng Siong Supermarket.

"To encourage a healthier lifestyle, recipients can enjoy 5 per cent discounts from these participating supermarkets, except Giant, off all Healthier Choice Symbol products (capped at 5 per cent of the value of vouchers used for the purchase)," said MOF. 

For more information, recipients can visit go.gov.sg/csp2020 or call 1800 2222 888. 

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

