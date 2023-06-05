'Thought I was staying next to a supermarket': When group buying becomes a neighbour's nightmare

SINGAPORE: When Ms Candice Goh moved into her Yishun flat in 2019, her next-door neighbour was already in the business of hosting group buys.

This did not bother her at the time, and she did not complain as she did not want to disrupt her neighbour’s livelihood.

But earlier this year, the group buying volume increased to the point where deliveries were arriving three to four times a day, four to five days a week.

In a single day, a closed-circuit television camera outside Ms Goh’s home captured about 40 people coming to her neighbour’s corner unit to deliver or collect group buy purchases.

The neighbour would leave the items in cartons that lined the corridor, often coming up to right under Ms Goh’s windows. Purchases were not sorted beforehand for each customer.

This meant that sounds of people rifling through the cartons under the windows would drift into Ms Goh’s flat from early in the morning, quite often lasting until midnight.

“It’s supposed to be a peaceful place to stay but instead now we (have) every day, people walking up (and) down,” Ms Goh, who is in her 50s, told CNA.

“I really for a moment thought I was staying next to a supermarket, you know?”