SINGAPORE: The group chief executive officer (CEO) of a lubricant company was sentenced on Wednesday (Nov 25) for drink driving and going against traffic before crashing into a drain.

Ho Chee Hon, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to six months' jail, a fine of S$25,000 (US$19,354) and banned from driving for nine years.

The group CEO of listed company AP Oil International paid his fine in full.

Ho pleaded guilty to one charge each of drink driving and careless driving.

The court heard that Ho shared a bottle of wine with a friend at The Wine Company on Dempsey Road on the night of May 16, 2025.

At about 11pm, he drove towards his home in Ridout Road, travelling at a "relatively high speed" along Dempsey Road towards Holland Road. Court documents did not specify his exact speed.

As Ho approached the junction with Holland Road, he braked abruptly to avoid colliding with another vehicle before making a wide turn into the second lane of Holland Road.

He later made another wide left turn onto Peirce Road, mounting the kerb and driving onto the road island separating the opposing lanes of traffic, almost hitting a traffic light.

Instead of stopping, Ho drove against the flow of traffic along Peirce Road for about 12 seconds at a "fast speed", without slowing down as he went over a speed hump.

He then made another wide turn onto Ridout Road and crashed into a drain.

A member of the public called the police about the "vehicle crash" involving a "drunk driver".

The police found Ho reeking of alcohol and administered a breathalyser test on him, which he failed.

He was arrested and given another breathalyser test which recorded 97 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Ho was previously convicted of drink driving in 2017, for which he was fined and banned from driving for 20 months at the time.

He was therefore liable as a "serious repeat offender".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teng Yin Hang sought six-and-a-half to eight months' jail for Ho, along with a fine of S$25,000 to S$29,000 and a driving ban of 102 to 108 months.

Ho's lawyer, Mr Peter Keith Fernando, said his client had initially tried to book a Grab transport home but was unsuccessful. Out of frustration, he decided to drive the "short distance" home, said the lawyer.

Mr Fernando said Ho was remorseful and ashamed of his actions, adding that it has been eight years since the last offence, said Mr Fernando.

He also asked for a deferment of the jail term, saying his client, as CEO, needed to attend to some imminent company matters that require his presence.

Ho will begin his jail term on Dec 1.

For drink driving as a repeat offender, he could have been jailed for up to five years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

Additional reporting by Koh Wan Ting