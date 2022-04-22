COVID-19 group size limit to be removed in Singapore, all employees can return to the workplace from Apr 26

SINGAPORE: There will no longer be limits on group sizes or a requirement for safe distancing from Apr 26 as Singapore moves to further ease COVID-19 measures.

All employees may also return to the workplace from Apr 26, an increase from the current limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home.

That is also when the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level will be lowered from Orange to Yellow for the first time in more than two years.

The DORSCON framework, which gives an indication of the current disease situation, was raised to Orange on Feb 7, 2020.

With COVID-19 cases falling and stabilising in Singapore, the “time is right” to lower it to Yellow, co-chair of the task force Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Friday (Apr 22).

“Under DORSCON Yellow, each of us must continue to comply with the safe management measures and exercise social responsibility. This means that if you are unwell, we should really stay home. We must also maintain good personal hygiene and adhere to health advisories,” said Mr Gan, who is the Trade and Industry Minister.