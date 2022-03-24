Group sizes doubled to 10 people, optional to wear masks outdoors as Singapore takes 'decisive step' in living with COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore will raise the size of group gatherings from five to 10 people and make mask-wearing outdoors optional from Tuesday (Mar 29), announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday as part of the country’s “decisive step forward” towards living with COVID-19.

Other changes to the country's safe management measures include allowing up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home to return to their workplace, and raising the capacity limit for larger events to 75 per cent.

It will remain mandatory for people to wear a mask indoors, although donning one outdoors will be optional as the risk of outdoor transmission is “significantly lower”, said Mr Lee in a televised address to the nation.

Safe distancing requirements – keeping a 1m distance between groups where masks are off – will remain in place for now to minimise transmission in mask-off settings.

Concurrently, Singapore will ease cross-border travel “substantially” with the Omicron situation “well under control”, said Mr Lee.

Testing and quarantine requirements for travellers will be “drastically” streamlined, he added, noting that a simplified Vaccinated Travel Framework will let Singaporeans travel abroad “almost like before COVID-19”.

Such a framework will also lift most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

"This will reconnect Singapore with the world. It will give a much-needed boost to businesses, particularly the tourism sector, and help Singapore reclaim its position as a business and aviation hub,” he said.

But while the domestic and cross-border changes represent “a major step” towards living with COVID-19, Mr Lee said they “stop short of a complete opening up”.

“We remain watchful because COVID-19 may yet bring further surprises.”

With that, the Prime Minister urged Singaporeans to take the latest easing in COVID-19 measures “in the right spirit”.

“Resume more normal lives, enjoy larger gatherings of family and friends, go outdoors without masks, or reunite with loved ones abroad. But do not throw all caution to the wind,” he said.

Mr Lee called on everyone to continue playing their part by complying with the revised safety protocols.

“If you feel ill, test yourself. If you test positive, isolate yourself at home. If you test negative, and decide to go out, please wear a mask to protect others, even outdoors, just in case,” he said.

“Let us all continue to exercise personal and social responsibility,” he added.

“That way, even when new problems arise, we stand a much better chance of keeping things under control and staying on the path to a new normal.”