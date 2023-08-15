Growing demand for high-security storage facilities in Singapore, as more ultra-rich safeguard prized assets

Wearnes Automotive’s general manager Sebastian Tan told CNA: “We have a very stable government, you know, everything is very black and white.

“They (the clients) feel safe when they put their assets here in Singapore, because they are not afraid of the legislation changing and then their cars getting stuck."

The venue’s dual purpose as both a storage and gallery space, also lets it play the role of a broker.

Mr Tan said some clients will request help in sourcing for buyers on their behalf, as the company has a broad network of contacts, including people who use Singapore as a stopover given its location as a regional hub.

Such deals are done privately and in a safe environment as the company deals with them directly, he added.

While there are currently 40 cars in the gallery, Mr Tan expects the total to rise to more than 50 by the end of next year.

"People have started making reservations to ensure that they have slots when the car comes over,” he said.

“We do see that a lot of car makers towards the tail end of their production (are) trying to deliver cars that they should have been delivering 18 months ago.”