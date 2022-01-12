Growing green talent, green finance and combatting greenwashing among MPs’ suggestions for climate action

SINGAPORE: Helping Singaporeans seize green jobs, making the country a green financing hub and fighting greenwashing were among the topics raised in a debate on a parliamentary motion that was passed on Wednesday (Jan 12).

The motion on climate change action, moved by Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People’s Action Party (PAP), saw 19 MPs from both sides of the aisle rising to speak across more than five hours.

The motion read: “This House calls for the Government to enhance green financing, create more green jobs, and strengthen corporate accountability, in partnership with the private sector, civil society and community, to advance Singapore’s inclusive transition towards a low-carbon society.”

The motion, led by Ms Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang), was supported by other MPs from the PAP’s Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Sustainability and Environment. It comes after the GPC moved the first parliamentary motion on climate change in February last year.

SEIZING GREEN JOBS

In her opening speech, Ms Poh stressed that the priority in Singapore’s green transition is to ensure Singaporeans are not left behind. To do this, they must be equipped with relevant skill sets.

In the short to medium term, the fastest way to roll out training courses is to piggyback on current educational institutions, she said.

Ms Hany Soh (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) echoed this, suggesting the development of more sustainability modules in Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), alongside more accredited SkillsFuture courses.

This is so that “Singaporeans both young and old can increase their employability with regard to green industries”. Ms Soh also pitched more internship opportunities.

Yet, full-time graduate employment rates for green courses “have not been too encouraging”, noted Ms Rachel Ong (PAP-West Coast), who cited specific examples of environmental engineering graduates.

This shows that authorities need to work with the private sector and IHLS to better understand the possible causes behind these lagging employment rates - be it a skills gap, mismatch of skills or a lack of job opportunities, she said.

Moving forward, she suggested enhancing the curriculum for up-and-coming green sectors by consulting industry players as well. Ms Ong also mooted holding overseas “green immersion programmes” for students.

In addition, helping workers in carbon-intensive sectors that are being affected by green developments is critical, said MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang). This is because Singapore’s green transition should be one that is “just”, he said.

“Such a just transition roadmap must be a key complement to the SG Green Plan 2030 on the green economy and be executed upon. This will ensure that value is not just accrued within businesses only, but an equitable share of the value created will directly benefit Singaporean workers.”