GST to be imposed on all imported goods purchased online from 2023 under Bill passed, MPs debate impact

"SINGAPOREANS STILL REELING"

During the debate, Member of Parliament (MP) Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) noted that charging GST on lower-cost goods would affect lower-income households.

“Some Singaporeans buy products from overseas that they cannot find locally. They will now have to contend with significantly higher costs as a result of increasing shipping costs and GST costs,” he said.

“For the lower-income households, every cent in savings counts. Being driven towards local options that are initially more expensive than its foreign counterpart may be a win for the local retailer, but for the low-income consumer, it would feel like a loss.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), who emphasised the need to provide more support for lower-income households amid the change.

“I am concerned that imposing GST on all incoming overseas goods will lead to an increased burden on these residents. Has the Government done research or sought feedback on how foreign online retailers intend to handle this tax increase? Will it be absorbed? If not, how much of it will be passed on to consumers?” he asked.

Mr Saktiandi noted that the move would also happen in tandem with an impending increase in local GST rates, which is expected to take place before 2025.

“Singaporeans are still reeling from the economical impact of the pandemic. So all these possible factors that may contribute to increased expenses may be very difficult to be taken as the normal scheme of things, even if the policy is necessary and many countries have already implemented similar moves,” said Mr Saktiandi.

In response, Ms Indranee noted that the bulk of consumption by individuals such as food, utilities, transport, education and healthcare will not be affected by the change.

“These goods and services are typically bought from local suppliers rather than from overseas suppliers and thus are not affected by the extension of GST to low-value goods imported via air or post and B2C imported non-digital services,” she said.

“We have said that the Government will continue to absorb GST on publicly subsidised healthcare and education. To support lower-income Singaporeans, we already have other permanent schemes such as the Workfare Income Supplement, Silver Support and ComCare. As part of our annual budget, we have also provided additional support, such as Service and Conservancy Charge rebates and top-ups to Child Development and Edusave accounts.

“The Government remains committed to supporting Singaporeans, with more help given to the lower-income.”

In his speech, MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) said he agreed with the need to roll out GST on low-value goods and imported non-digital services, but added that the target implementation from the start of 2023 coupled with the “sooner rather than later” hike in GST rates could mean a “double whammy” for consumers.

Mr Chua said he could not support a GST hike, which he described as an “unnecessary burden” on Singaporeans.

“We must have the courage to make the difficult decisions that are necessary to uphold a culture of fiscal responsibility, even if it means walking back on a prior decision made under very different circumstances. It is not too late to change course, and I strongly urge the Government to reconsider the necessity of a GST hike,” he said.

Ms Indranee responded that it was not really the time to have a debate on whether or not to raise GST as a whole, because the Bill was focused on a very specific aspect - low-value goods.

However, she noted that it was important to consider Singapore’s revenue and expenditure situation.