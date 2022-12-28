CNA Explains: What you need to know about the upcoming GST hike

SINGAPORE: Expect to see your bills rise slightly next year as Singapore’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) goes up by 1 per cent.

This is the first of a two-step increase, which will see the rate rise to 9 per cent in 2024.

New rules to charge GST on imported low-value goods and more services will also take effect in January.

How will you be affected and what are the support measures that you can count on to cushion rising prices? Here’s what you need to know:

What is GST and what does it apply to?

The GST is a tax on domestic consumption, which can be any goods or services, including imports.

It is charged by all businesses with taxable turnovers of S$1 million or more.

However, there are some exemptions – such as the sale and lease of residential properties and financial services. The Government also absorbs GST on publicly subsidised healthcare and education.