Government 'carefully considering' overall economic conditions to determine exact timing of GST hike: Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: While a planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike cannot be put off “forever”, the Government is "carefully considering" overall economic conditions to determine the exact timing of the increase, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on Tuesday (Jan 11).

The plan to raise GST by two percentage points, from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, was first announced in 2018 during then-Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat’s Budget speech. At the time, he said that the hike would take place sometime from 2021 to 2025.

The increase did not take place last year because of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In his New Year message last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Government would have to "start moving" on the planned hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Budget 2022 as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) had filed a question asking if the Government would consider delaying the GST increase to avoid adding on to inflationary pressure.

In her reply, Ms Indranee pointed out that there were two aspects to his question: Delaying the date of the GST hike and if the Government can delay the impact of that increase on Singaporeans.

Addressing the first part of the query, Ms Indranee said that the exact timing would depend on the state of the economy, the growth in expenditures and how "buoyant" existing taxes are.

“We are carefully considering all the overall economic conditions. The economy is recovering steadily and barring fresh disruptions, it should grow in step with global economic recovery, and we expect GDP to grow by 3 to 5 per cent in 2022,” she said.