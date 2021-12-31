Singapore to ‘start moving’ on planned GST hike as economy recovers from COVID-19, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The Government will have to start moving on the planned hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Budget 2022, given that the economy is emerging from COVID-19, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his New Year message on Friday (Dec 31).

The Government must have reliable and adequate revenues to carry out its social programmes, said Mr Lee, adding that additional revenues are needed to fund the expansion of the healthcare system and support schemes for older Singaporeans.

“Those who are better off should contribute a larger share, but everyone needs to shoulder at least a small part of the burden,” he said.

“This is the rationale for raising a broad-based tax like the GST, coupled with a comprehensive scheme of offsets to cushion the impact on lower-income households.

“The GST forms one important component of our system of taxes and transfers that also includes income and wealth taxes. Overall, our system will remain progressive and fair,” he added.

“We have seen this need coming for some years. Now that our economy is emerging from COVID-19, we have to start moving on this. Budget 2022 will therefore lay the basis for sound and sustainable government finances for the next stage of Singapore’s development.”