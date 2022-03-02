GST hike needed to put public finances on ‘sounder basis’, provide for growing healthcare needs: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike will not be popular, but it is something that must be done, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Mar 2).

“Raising GST is difficult and unpopular,” Mr Lee said in a Facebook post as the Budget 2022 debate concluded.

“But it is necessary to put our public finances on a sounder basis, and provide for our growing health care needs.”

The Government plans to raise GST from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and then to 9 per cent in 2024.

Reiterating a point made by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his round-up speech in Parliament earlier on Wednesday, Mr Lee said that Government spending “must be responsible and disciplined”.

“We cannot rely on drawing more and more from our reserves. We need to husband these reserves to provide for both ourselves and future generations,” he said.

“Our forefathers’ prudence and restraint built up the reserves that have seen us through COVID-19. We must do the same for future generations, who will surely encounter many more crises of their own.”