Singapore cannot rely on 'sentiment-driven' collections to meet rising expenditure needs: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot rely on "sentiment-driven" collections such as stamp-duties as a stable and sustainable source of revenue to meet rising recurrent expenditure needs, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Sep 12).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Wong, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, noted that such revenues can fluctuate from year to year.

He was responding to questions from Members of Parliament on whether the increase in tax revenue that was collected in FY2021/22 could help to defer the planned Goods and Services Tax hike in 2023 and 2024.

The GST is set to rise from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and to further increase to 9 per cent in 2024.

A total of S$60.7 billion in tax revenue was collected in FY2021/22, a 22.4 per cent jump from the previous year as the economy rebounded following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The increase came on the back of a lower base in the previous year due to the pandemic, when tax revenue fell by 7.3 per cent, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said in a news release last month.

Additionally, the increase was also driven by higher-than-expected collections of "sentiment-based" revenue, said Mr Wong. He pointed out that stamp duty collection accounted for the largest share of the tax revenue increase in FY2021/22.