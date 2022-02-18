Budget 2022: GST will go up to 8% next year, then 9% from 2024; extra S$640 million to cushion impact

SINGAPORE: The Government will delay the planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike to 2023 and stagger the increase in two steps, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

The first increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent will take place on Jan 1, 2023, and the second increase from 8 per cent to 9 per cent will take place Jan 1, 2024.

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message in December that the Government will have to start moving on the planned hike this year, given that the economy is emerging from COVID-19.

The plan to raise the GST by two percentage points, from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, was first announced in 2018 during then-Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat’s Budget speech.

Mr Wong said on Friday that the GST hike is necessary to support Singapore’s healthcare expenditure and to take care of its seniors.

On the timing, Mr Wong said he has considered the overall situation – the pandemic, the state of Singapore’s economy and the inflation outlook.

“Our revenue needs are pressing. But I also understand the concerns that Singaporeans have about the GST increase taking place at the same time as rising prices.”