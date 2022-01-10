The Big Read: Singapore households, businesses not spared from global inflation storm as GST increase looms

SINGAPORE: Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck about two years ago, housewife Suria Saini would spend about S$400 a month on groceries and other basic necessities.

But as of December last year, her monthly spending has gone up to over S$500 on the same list of items.

“I always go to the same shops, the same stalls in the market. There seems to be a 50 to 80 cent increase on most things like shampoo and detergent. Fish, mutton, chicken … Prices have gone up so much,” said Madam Suria, 47.

Her husband earns S$1,200 a month working in pest control and the couple has 14 children, four of whom are working but still living in the family's four-room flat and contribute "not much" to household expenses. Her children are aged between eight and 25 years old.

From December 2019 to February 2020, Mdm Suria had received Comcare cash assistance of S$350 a month, as well as subsidies for utilities and services and conservancy charges. Since then, the family does not get any Comcare assistance but her school-going children continue to receive government support for their school expenses.

Mdm Suria said she noticed that a carton of 30 eggs, which used to cost S$3, has gone up to S$5. The price of a packet of instant noodles has also increased from S$1.80 to S$2.20.

“Our budget is really tight ... Now that we know that everything is going to increase even more in 2022, can you imagine how I'm going to manage?” said Mdm Suria.

For Madam Sandy Goh, 54, the rising cost of expenses - on top of a drastic loss in income - is taking a toll on her family of five. She and her husband have three school-going children aged between 11 and 18.

Besides an increase in her monthly utility bills from S$180 to over S$280 at her three-room public housing flat, she observed that food prices have also risen. Canned pork is now S$4.50, instead of S$3.50, and a meal at a coffee shop now averages around S$4, compared with around S$2.50 to S$3 about two years ago.