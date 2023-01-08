Before and after the GST hike: How retail prices have changed in Singapore

ABSORBING GST “AS LONG AS IS ECONOMICALLY VIABLE”

Apart from FairPrice, other retailers have offered promotions to help customers offset the GST hike, or chosen to absorb the GST increase whether temporarily or indefinitely.

Convenience stores, hawker centres and coffee joints CNA visited had not increased their prices.

Coffee chain Starbucks did not change the prices of its beverages, while local coffee franchise Ya Kun Kaya Toast also maintained its prices for offerings at its People’s Park Centre outlet. Both declined to comment when approached by CNA.

Prices of items at supermarket chain Cold Storage and budget shop ValuDollar did not change when CNA visited before and after the new GST rate kicked in. Prices of goods such as Milo, crackers and eggs remained the same at the Cold Storage outlet at NEX, while prices of cleaning supplies and snacks at ValuDollar remained unchanged. Both did not respond to queries on whether prices of items will change soon.

Health and beauty chain Watsons Singapore told CNA it would absorb the 1 percentage point GST increase for “200 key house brand items” across its stores and online platform for six months.

“The items are ranging from oral care, hand and body, to household essentials such as detergents and bathroom tissues. This GST absorption will hopefully help allay concerns about rising costs of living with our house brands that provide both value and quality products,” a spokesperson said.

Checks at a Watsons outlet found that prices of plasters, the Mopiko itch-relief ointment and a bottle of Listerine mouthwash remained the same before and after the GST increase.

Prices of various products from shampoo to sanitary napkins at another health and beauty chain, Venus Beauty, also remained unchanged.