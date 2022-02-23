Government will do 'utmost' to help Singaporeans cope with cost of living concerns: Lawrence Wong

Another concern raised was how the Government would ensure that low-income Singaporeans do not get left behind in the push for digitalisation.

Mr Wong agreed that this was not just an income problem, but also issues related to family and digital inclusion, pointing to an inconducive living environment for children as one example. He added that the Government was looking at how it can better coordinate the different help provided for such groups.

"Have dedicated befrienders, for example, to handhold them on this journey as they seek to improve their lives," he said.

"It's a big effort and we will certainly have to work more closely with social workers and our family service centres. But it's a priority area for us and we will put in the resources we need to uplift all our lower-income families in Singapore."

To do this, "customised bespoke solutions" will be required to help families in need, Mr Wong said.

"This also means we need more resources. It applies in healthcare, it applies in social care as well. And that's one of the reasons why our spending will have to go up in the future," he said.

"It's additional resources, but I think it's resources that we will have to spend. And then, of course, the onus is on us to make sure that these resources are spent well."

Using the example of the befriender scheme, Mr Wong said these befrienders are trained to understand the family's needs, and help them develop an action plan to stabilise finances and ensure the children stay in school.

"And then with that action plan, we start to pool together all the different resources from different government agencies so that it's more holistic, and we apply that to help the family achieve these outcomes," he said.

GENERATING REVENUE

Still, if the Government is to do more and spend more, it would need to generate revenue for that spending, Mr Wong said.

"We do think the Government ought to spend more in the coming years for healthcare, for ageing population, for all our pressing social needs. And that's why we have to raise revenues," he added.

"But the assurance to everyone is that when we raise revenues, we will ensure a fiscal system that is fair and progressive."

A fair and progressive system means everyone should contribute their share of taxes, but those with greater means will contribute more, Mr Wong explained.