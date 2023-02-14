Budget 2023: Singaporeans to get higher cash payouts under Assurance Package, GST Voucher scheme

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will get higher cash payouts under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher scheme and the Assurance Package, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget 2023 speech on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The increase will help people tide through the current period of higher inflation and cushion the impact of higher GST rates, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, told Parliament.

The GST rate rose to 8 per cent this year and will rise to 9 per cent in 2024.

The GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme helps to permanently defray GST expenses for lower- to middle-income Singaporeans. Under the scheme, a cash quantum is paid to Singaporeans aged 21 and above with annual assessable income of up to S$34,000.

The cash payout will increase from S$500 to S$700 this year and to S$850 from next year for eligible Singaporeans residing in homes with an annual value of S$13,000 or below. This covers all Housing Board homes and some lower-end private properties.

For those living in a property with an annual value above S$13,000 and up to S$21,000, the cash payout will rise from S$250 to S$350 this year, and then to S$450 from 2024.