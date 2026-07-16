Police warn of scam using fake GST Voucher Telegram messages to hijack accounts
Victims are tricked into disclosing personal information and Telegram verification codes after clicking bogus links to check their eligibility for the Goods and Services Tax Voucher scheme.
SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Jul 16) warned of a resurgence of scams targeting Telegram users with messages claiming to help them check their eligibility for the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme.
Scammers send potential victims infographics with bogus links that prompt them to reveal personal information such as their mobile number, name or NRIC number.
Victims are sometimes also asked to provide their Telegram verification codes, allowing scammers to take over their accounts.
The compromised accounts are then used to send phishing links to victims' contacts or add them to group chats promoting fraudulent investment schemes, said the police.
Around 1.5 million Singaporeans are due to receive the next tranche of GSTV payouts in August.
The police said the Ministry of Finance disseminates information through its official channels: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. The ministry does not operate a Telegram broadcast channel or contact members of the public through Telegram.
Recipients will never be asked to provide personal information or bank login credentials to receive their GSTV payments, the police said. Eligible citizens who have already signed up for the scheme will receive their payments automatically.
SMS notifications sent from "gov.sg" are only meant to inform them of their benefits and do not require them to reply, click on links or provide any information.
The police also advised the public to install the ScamShield app, enable security features such as two-factor authentication and Telegram's Two-Step Verification, and use security measures such as transaction limits where available.
Anyone unsure whether a message is genuine can call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799 or visit www.scamshield.gov.sg for more information on scams.