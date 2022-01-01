950,000 HDB households to receive regular GST Voucher rebates in January

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Development Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates in January.

Earlier, in April and July 2021, these households would have received a special payment amounting to 50 per cent of their regular U-Save rebates for the financial year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Saturday (Jan 1).

Together, the regular payouts and special payments amount to S$460 million in total U-Save rebates for this financial year, said MOF.

The average household living in one- and two-room HDB flats would have received rebates equivalent to about four-and-a-half to six months of utility bills this financial year, including the special payments and January payout.

Households living in three- and four-room HDB flats would have received the equivalent of about one-and-a-half to three months of utilities.

The rebates that households have received in this financial year are summarised below: