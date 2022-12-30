Final tranche of GST Voucher benefits for current financial year to be paid out in January and February

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singaporean households will receive the final quarterly tranche of Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) benefits for the financial year in January and February, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday (Dec 30).

This is the fourth tranche for the financial year 2022, under the permanent GST Voucher scheme, as well as the Assurance Package (AP), which aims to defray GST and other living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

The rebates are disbursed in April, July, October and January every year.

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive their GSTV – U-Save and Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in January 2023.

Eligible households will get double their regular U-Save rebates in FY2022 – equivalent to about eight to 10 months’ worth of utility bills for the average household living in one- and two-room HDB flats.

For the average household living in three- and four-room flats, this amounts to about four to six months’ worth of utility bills.

The rebates are credited directly into households’ utilities account managed by provider SP services. Similarly, the GSTV - S&CC rebates will be credited directly into the households’ S&CC accounts managed by their respective Town Councils.

Households do not need to take any action to receive the rebates.