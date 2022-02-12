IN FOCUS: GST, wealth and carbon taxes – Singapore’s possible tax priorities for Budget 2022 and beyond

SINGAPORE: Following two years of major spending to contain COVID-19's economic impact and with the need to invest in longer-term social infrastructure, this year's Budget will likely see the spotlight being shone on the issue of fiscal sustainability, economists and tax experts said.

Beyond Budget 2022, the national conversation about possible changes to Singapore's tax system is set to continue, they added.

Taxes will be in focus when Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivers his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18), these observers said. One of which, to no surprise, will be the long-planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase that the authorities have described as critical for bringing in the additional revenue that Singapore needs for an ageing population.

“The past two years of pandemic has taken a huge toll on Singapore’s fiscal resources, and there is now an urgent need to refocus on fiscal sustainability,” DBS senior economist Irvin Seah said.

KPMG Singapore’s tax partner See Wei Hua noted that Budget 2022 will be “one of the more tax-focused budgets in recent years”.

“(People are watching) for any changes to the tax regime, especially given that the Government has tapped more than S$50 billion of the reserves over the last two years,” he said.

“Now that we are emerging from COVID-19, the question is how can the Government make sure that its fiscal condition will be sustainable over the longer period?”

RISING EXPENDITURE

Singapore is not alone.

Other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Indonesia, have also started mulling tax hikes. As the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) pointed out in a report last year, the pandemic “has caused a significant deterioration in public finances, which calls for a rethink of tax and spending policies once the recovery is well underway".

The fight against the pandemic over the last two years has seen Singapore accumulating budget deficits of S$75 billion, while drawing the equivalent of about 20 years of fiscal surpluses from past reserves.

Prior to COVID-19, public expenditure was already on the rise with the Government’s revenue struggling to keep up.

Over a 10-year period from FY2010 to FY2019, yearly expenditure on government administration, economic development and social development rose by an average of 9.1 per cent, 7.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively, according to a report from UOB.

On the other hand, operating revenue – derived largely from taxes – grew at a slower rate of 6.6 per cent per year over the same period. According to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), tax collections accounted for 73.6 per cent of the Government’s total revenue in FY2020.

As a result, the Government’s primary balance, defined as operating revenue minus total expenditure, has been negative in five out of the past six fiscal years, noted UOB economist Barnabas Gan.

“This suggests that tax receipts including that of personal income, corporate and GST have not been enough to cover the rising expenditure costs,” he said.

The “only way” to close this deficit in the primary balance has been to tap on the net investment returns contribution, noted Barclays economist Brian Tan. “This is not sustainable. You’ll ideally want that to be a bonus that you can do without, instead of something you’re absolutely dependent on for fiscal sustainability.”

Moving forward, the Government’s spending will only go up in the face of challenges such as a rapidly ageing population and climate change.

For instance, Singapore’s healthcare spending has tripled in dollar terms over the past decade, now standing at 2.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). This expenditure is expected to hit 3 per cent of GDP by 2030, and will “keep rising” even beyond that, authorities have said.

Such longer-term needs will incur “significant costs” and require a sustainable source of revenue, said Mr Seah.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t many options available when it comes to reliable sources of tax revenue,” he added, noting that there is “limited” room to tweak corporate and personal income tax rates without diluting the country’s overall competitiveness.