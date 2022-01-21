Industrial fire breaks out at Gul Lane, one man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: An industrial fire broke out at Gul Lane on Friday (Jan 21) which took the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) 20 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters to extinguish.

The blaze, which was about the size of a football field, involved an industrial premises which largely contained drums with flammable liquid and industrial chemicals.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.50pm and about 40 workers had self-evacuated before their arrival.

Officers were met with a fire that was "raging intensely and threatening to spread along the drain surrounding the premises" at the scene. Resources were immediately deployed to surround and contain the fire, said SCDF.