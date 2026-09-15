Singapore gymnast Amanda Yap targets balance beam final on Asian Games debut

FOCUSING ON THE NEXT CHALLENGE

“Even though it's quite a big accomplishment, it's just one competition. That doesn't mean that everything else is going to go well,” she said of her Commonwealth Games silver.

“I'm just hoping to go into the Asian Games and do my best because I know that the competitors, especially in gymnastics, are really strong.

“So just being able to compete alongside them will already be such an honour, and hopefully I can get into a final, and I'll just do my best.”

Last October, Yap became the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a World Championships final, eventually placing sixth on the balance beam.

Two months later, she claimed silver in the same event at the Bangkok SEA Games, ending Singapore's 20-year wait for an individual balance beam medal at the regional meet.

Her preparations for the Asian Games have not been entirely smooth, with a back injury forcing her to modify her training programme.

As the Games approach, however, she is gradually returning to her usual routine.

“I'm still coming back from an injury, so we kind of modified my training a little bit. But now, as we're nearing the Games, I'm getting back to usual training,” she said.

“We're focusing on maintaining skills and just keeping it consistent.”