Singapore's consumer watchdog investigating hair salon chain suspected of 'targeting' elderly customers

SINGAPORE: A hair salon chain is being investigated by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) for suspected unfair trade practices, following a number of complaints lodged over their sales tactics.

Singapore's consumer watchdog made unannounced visits to HairFun's three outlets at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Toa Payoh and Tampines Central on Wednesday (Oct 2) afternoon, the CCCS and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) jointly said.

CASE said it had received complaints about the sales tactics practiced at the three salons. These include the "targeting and exploitation" of elderly customers and the concealing of payment amounts during NETS transactions.

It also received complaints from consumers that they had been billed for unwanted treatments or packages without their clear consent and had been charged "significantly higher" prices without prior agreement.

HairFun's outlet in Ang Mo Kio made the news in November last year, after Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily reported an 85-year-old man was "persuaded" to sign up for hair treatment service costing S$99 (US$77), when his intention was just to get a S$8 haircut.

CASE said that attempts to resolve the issues with the chain's management were unsuccessful, and it continued to receive complaints over the chain between September 2023 and January this year.

It added in a Facebook post that it had received 34 complaints against the chain and its sales tactics from Dec 1, 2022 to Apr 22, 2024.

The consumer watchdog warned HairFun's operator against such unfair trade practices and invited them to sign a voluntary compliance agreement to cease doing so and to refund affected customers.

However, CASE did not get a response from the chain's management, and thus referred the matter to the CCCS for investigations.