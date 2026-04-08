Haj plans on track despite Middle East conflict, MUIS looking into refunds for pilgrims who defer trips: Faishal Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Preparations for this year’s Haj are proceeding as planned, despite the volatile security situation and travel disruptions in the Middle East, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Apr 8).

For pilgrims who choose to defer their Haj journeys due to security concerns, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will work with travel agents and Saudi-based service providers to explore possible refunds, he added.

These pilgrims will also be given priority in the following year, subject to the annual quota allocated by the Saudi authorities, said Assoc Prof Faishal in parliament.

He was responding to a question from Dr Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) on the arrangements and contingency plans in place for pilgrims, in light of the situation in the Middle East. The Iran war began on Feb 28 this year.

Singapore has been allocated 900 places for this year’s Haj, which will take place in late May.

Slots are administered on a first-come, first-served basis through the MyHajSG portal, with successful applicants receiving their letters of intent from Oct 31 last year. They then had to purchase their Haj packages from MUIS-appointed travel agents by Dec 15.

Before the purchases, they first had to present health certificates – a new directive of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) – to the agents for verification purposes.

MUIS is working closely with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (AMTAS) and appointed Haj travel agents and service providers, said Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

“These include using direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia, choosing ground transport options less susceptible to disruption, and closer coordination of pilgrim movements in Madinah, Makkah and Jeddah,” he said.

Assoc Prof Faishal said MUIS is also developing contingency plans with the travel agents to plan for potential travel disruptions and unforeseen incidents during the pilgrimage.

“Above all, the safety and welfare of our pilgrims remain our utmost priority. MUIS will continue to keep all pilgrims and the wider community informed of the latest Haj arrangements,” he said.

He said that MUIS remains in close contact with MOHU on the arrangements and will continue to monitor the latest developments in that region.

He noted that pilgrims are concerned about the financial impact of cancellations or disruptions of the Haj, and said that the authorities are working with MOHU and AMTAS to ensure that those affected receive the necessary support and financial assistance.

“The type of support that we provide depends on the prevailing circumstances. So should Haj be cancelled or disrupted this year, we will work closely with AMTAS to allow the affected pilgrims to defer to the subsequent Haj seasons,” he said.

Singapore authorities will continue to monitor the situation and keep all pilgrims informed on the latest arrangements and support measures in a timely manner, said Assoc Prof Faishal.