Singapore Botanic Gardens restaurant The Halia to close after 25 years

SINGAPORE: Restaurant The Halia at the Singapore Botanic Gardens will shutter in mid-March after operating for 25 years.

The European-Asian fusion restaurant announced its closure in an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan 8).

"Thank you for the memories, celebrations and love shared in this beautiful space," The Halia said in the post, inviting customers for a final visit.

"We hope to create new memories with you in the near future," it added.

No reason was given for the closure.

Known for offering al fresco dining amid the lush foliage of the Ginger Garden, The Halia first opened its doors in 2001.

Many have taken to social media to express their shock and dismay at the announcement.

One Instagram user who commented on The Halia's post said that its closure was "heartbreaking" as he had just celebrated his wedding there last week.

Another called The Halia the "most peaceful and calm restaurant" she had ever visited, adding that she will miss both the establishment and the food.

RECENT CLOSURES IN THE F&B INDUSTRY

The Halia's closure follows a recent spate of eateries shutting down or closing outlets.

Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari in Dempsey Hill announced their closures on Wednesday, with both of their final days to be on Sunday.

Several Kith Cafe outlets have also closed over the past few months, including the West Coast outlet, which shut on Monday.

Pizza Express closed some of its outlets in December 2025, retaining only its Star Vista and Duo Galleria outlets.