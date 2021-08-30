President Halimah welcomes move to write TAFEP guidelines into law, allow nurses to wear tudung at work

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Monday (Aug 30) welcomed the Government’s proposal to enshrine into law the current guidelines on anti-discrimination at the workplace, as well as the decision to allow Muslim nurses to wear a tudung at work.

Mdm Halimah was previously the deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress. She co-chaired the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) when it was first set up in 2006.

“Properly enforced and implemented, the law will provide yet another avenue to ensure equality and fairness in our society," Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.

“Fundamentally, we all want the opportunity to be employed and to prove our worth at the workplace without being subject to stereotypes or prejudices, which have nothing to do without ability or contributions," she added.

“The law is a good progression in our journey to create fairer workplaces.”

The move was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday night.

Mr Lee said that while TAFEP has “clear guidelines” on fair treatment, the Government has received “repeated requests” to give it more teeth.

He noted that the labour movement and some Members of Parliament have pushed for anti-discrimination laws that carry penalties.