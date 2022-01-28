President Halimah to attend Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will attend the opening ceremony of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and related activities next month.

The visit to Beijing from Feb 3 to 6 is at the invitation of China's President Xi Jinping, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Jan 28).

Madam Halimah will also have bilateral meetings with Mr Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, and will attend a welcome banquet hosted by Mr Xi and Madam Peng Liyuan for foreign dignitaries.

She will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the President’s Office, MFA and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

During Mdm Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers will exercise the function of the Office of the President.