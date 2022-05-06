President Halimah to attend presidential inauguration of South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will visit Seoul from May 9 to May 11 for the presidential inauguration ceremony of South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (May 6).

President Halimah is among a group of foreign leaders invited by the president-elect to attend the ceremony on May 10, said MFA.

"President Halimah will meet ROK (Republic of Korea) President Moon Jae-in, and will have a bilateral meeting with and attend a banquet dinner hosted by President-elect Yoon," MFA said.

President Halimah will also meet members of the Singapore business community in Seoul during her visit.

She will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, and officials from the Istana and MFA.

During President Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President.