Hong Kong’s hamster cull sparks concern about abandonment in Singapore. Should pets get routine COVID-19 tests?

Hamsters are “at higher risk than other animals such as mice”, said infectious diseases expert Dr Paul Tambyah.

This is because hamsters have the ACE receptor which the SARS-CoV-2 virus needs to bind to in order to enter cells to reproduce and cause the COVID-19 disease, he explained.

Results of a study published in 2020 also suggest that features associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in golden hamsters resemble those found in humans with mild infections.

"To my knowledge, (the risk of transmission between hamsters and humans) has not been quantified but I would think that the individual risk is similar to, if not slightly less than, the risk of transmission between humans," said Dr Tambyah, who is president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

“From a broader perspective most hamsters are kept on SHN (stay-home notice) in little cages with wheels ... As a result, the overall risk of transmission from hamsters to humans is very low.”

He suggested that what might have happened in Hong Kong is that a pet shop worker “may have been the index case who went around infecting the hamsters inadvertently during feeding or cleaning activities”.

Echoing Dr Chong's view, Dr Tambyah said that imported pets should “definitely not” be put through COVID-19 testing now.

“The tests that we currently have in use are not optimised for animals and they are likely to yield many false positives or false negatives," he explained. "Many routine clinical laboratories may not be able to reliably distinguish animal viruses from the human SARS-CoV-2."

WHAT IF YOUR HAMSTER FALLS ILL?

If a pet that had sustained close contact with a COVID-19 case falls ill, Dr Chang said it should be taken to its regular veterinarian, who would assess the exposure risk of the animal and rule out other more common causes of illnesses.

“Should the veterinarian suspect that the animal may be sick from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the veterinarian will contact AVS. We will follow up with the owner of the animal and the veterinarian to conduct further testing and isolation of the animal as needed,” he added.

“If required, AVS will collect samples from the animal and use a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test method for animals recommended by the OIE (World Organisation for Animal Health).”

People who are unwell must limit contact with their pets, as they would with other people, said Dr Chang.

Good hygiene, such as thoroughly washing hands before and after direct contact with pets, their supplies and food, is still essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.