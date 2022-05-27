Hanami Prawn Cracker and Chris' Homestyle Spring Onion Dip recalled over undeclared allergens

SINGAPORE: Two importers have been directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to recall food products due to undeclared allergens.

Hanami Toasted Prawn Cracker (Original Flavour), originating from Thailand, has been recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergens such as molluscs (squid), milk or soy.

The presence of an undeclared milk allergen led to the recall of Chris' Homestyle Plant Based Spring Onion Dairy Free, said SFA on Friday (May 27). The product comes from Australia.

The move by SFA followed a recall by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on Friday for the same reason - the presence of undeclared allergens.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed two importers, Kaiser Foods and Yen Investments, to recall the products. The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

Allergens in food could result in an allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

"The presence of milk allergen, and molluscs (squid) or soy allergens do not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to milk, molluscs (squid) and soy respectively," said the agency.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are allergic to milk, molluscs or soy should not consume them.

SFA advised those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health to seek medical advice. They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Under the Sale of Food Act (Food Regulations), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

According to SFA's website, the following known food allergens must be declared on food labels:

Cereals containing gluten - wheat, rye, barley, oats, spelt or their hybridised strains and their products

Crustacea and crustacean products

Eggs and egg products

Fish and fish products

Peanuts, soybeans and their products

Milk and milk products (including lactose)

Tree nuts and nut products

Sulphites in concentrations of 10mg/kg or more

Food manufacturers can also use the precautionary allergen labelling (PAL) format to communicate the risk of the unintended presence of allergens in food products to consumers.

However, the use of PAL should be accompanied by a thorough risk assessment for any actual cross-contamination along the production chain, which poses a potential risk to allergenic consumers, said SFA on its website.