Happiness Initiative’s Well-Being Circles to conclude after 5 years

SINGAPORE: For five years, groups of strangers have spent their Saturdays sitting in small circles, sharing their personal experiences and learning practical ways to boost their mental wellness.

But the latest batch of participants will be the last to go through the Well-Being Circles, an initiative where participants trade personal stories and take part in reflective exercises.

The mental wellness programme, run by social enterprise Happiness Initiative, is winding down after reaching more than 1,000 participants, as its organisers rethink how to reconfigure the programme for people with less time to spare.

“We realised that participants nowadays find it harder and harder to commit,” said co-founder Sherman Ho.

“When you talk about coming for an eight-week long programme, committing eight Saturdays, people find it difficult.”

The final run of the initiative, which ends in November, has 84 participants, ranging in age from 18 to 80.