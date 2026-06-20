Harbourfront Centre to cease operations on Jul 27

SINGAPORE: Harbourfront Centre will cease operations on Jul 27, ahead of the building's redevelopment into a 33-storey building with office and retail spaces.

The relocation of the Singapore Cruise Centre to 5 HarbourFront Avenue will take effect from Jul 15, the mall said on its Facebook page on Friday (Jun 19).

The Singapore Cruise Centre said earlier this month that all of its ferry and cruise operations would be relocated to the new HarbourFront terminal in two phases in July.

The new terminal is located 70m away from the existing terminal at Harbourfront Centre.

There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move. Ferry and cruise berth locations will also remain unchanged, the Singapore Cruise Centre said then.