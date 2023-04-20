Singapore Muslim community to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Apr 22: Mufti

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday (Apr 22) with Ramadan this year lasting for 30 days, the Mufti of Singapore said on Thursday.

According to astronomical calculations, the crescent moon for the Islamic month of Syawal did not appear after sunset on Thursday, the 29th day of the Islamic month of Ramadan, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said in statement.

This signified that Hari Raya Puasa, also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, would fall on Saturday.

"As such, I am pleased to announce that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for year 1444H falls on Saturday, Apr 22, 2023," Dr Nazirudin said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish all Muslims in Singapore 'Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri'.

"I seek your forgiveness for any shortcomings. May our Muslim community stay united in overcoming all challenges with compassion and empathy."