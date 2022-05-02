Singapore Muslim community to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on May 3: Mufti

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Tuesday (May 3) with Ramadan this year lasting for 30 days.

This was announced by the Mufti of Singapore in a statement released early Monday morning.

The crescent moon for the Islamic month of Syawal was not visible in Singapore at sunset on the 29th day of the Islamic month of Ramadan, said the statement.

For confirmation, the Office of the Mufti together with experts attempted to conduct a "physical sighting" of the crescent moon. This was unsuccessful as the new moon was not visible.

The statement added it was also clear that the western horizon was overcast with clouds during the sighting.

This signifies that Monday will be the end of 30 days of Ramadan, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in a video posted to Instagram.

"As such, I am pleased to announce that the first day of Syawal for year 1443H falls on Tuesday, May 3."