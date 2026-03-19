Singapore Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 21: Mufti

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday (Mar 21).

The crescent moon of Syawal was positioned too low above Singapore's horizon at sunset on Thursday evening and could not possibly be sighted, said the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, on Thursday.

This means that Friday marks the completion of the month of Ramadan at 30 days for Muslims in Singapore, and the beginning of the month of Syawal for the year 1447H falls on Saturday.

"Let us take this opportunity to make the most of the month of Ramadan that has not left us yet by multiplying our good deeds and prayers," said Dr Nazirudin in a media statement issued by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

"I also take this opportunity to wish all Muslims in Singapore: 'Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri'.

"May we welcome the arrival of the month of Syawal with full gratitude and further strengthen the bonds of kinship and compassion for one another."