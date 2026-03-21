Muslim community grateful to observe Ramadan in peace, remains mindful situation abroad still uncertain: Faishal Ibrahim
"Our thoughts are with those celebrating away from home and with those facing more difficult circumstances," said Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim.
SINGAPORE: The Muslim community in Singapore is grateful to observe Ramadan in peace and remains mindful that the situation abroad is still uncertain, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on Saturday (Mar 21).
Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, was speaking at Masjid Sultan where hundreds of congregants gathered for Hari Raya Puasa prayers.
“As we celebrate Hari Raya, we remain mindful that the situation abroad is still uncertain. Our thoughts are with those celebrating away from home and with those facing more difficult circumstances.
“At home, let us carry forward the values that we have inculcated over Ramadan, such as gratitude, graciousness and giving, and celebrate in ways that are meaningful and considerate,” he said.
He also noted that in his interactions with the community at various events, he felt a sense of gratitude.
“One thing that I could feel … the sense of gratitude among members of the community. They saw, or they've seen what's happening around the world, and they feel that in Singapore, we're able to celebrate and do our Ramadan rituals as well as do good deeds in this month with peace of mind and peace of heart.
“It’s something that they feel very strongly about, and they want to continue to play a part in developing, in contributing to the Singapore Story,” he said.
Assoc Prof Faishal also echoed this sentiment in his Hari Raya Puasa message on Friday.
He said the month of Ramadan has left many lessons and blessings, adding he was grateful to see the Muslim community embody the values of gratitude, giving and graciousness in their daily lives.
“In today’s uncertain and challenging world, let us strengthen our bonds as a harmonious multiracial and multicultural society, while remembering those who are facing hardship around the world. May this Syawal inspire us to nurture compassion, kindness and unity, and strive to be the best versions of ourselves,” he said in a Facebook post.
Assoc Prof Faishal said last month that Singapore is deeply concerned by the strikes on Iran and Lebanon.
"This failure of diplomacy has escalated tensions in the region, with serious consequences for civilians.
"That these attacks occurred during the holy month of Ramadan deepens the pain felt by many,” he said.
He added that Singapore is monitoring developments closely and supports efforts towards de-escalation, the protection of civilian lives and respect for international law.
He also said earlier this month that Singapore students studying in the Middle East are safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies.
Assoc Prof Faishal poke with more than 40 Singaporean students who are pursuing their studies in countries like Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to "check on their welfare, safety and well-being", amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
Additional reporting by Nikhil Khattar.