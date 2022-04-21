Hari Raya-themed trains to run on all six MRT lines

SINGAPORE: Commuters will be able to ride Hari Raya-themed trains from Thursday (Apr 21), in conjunction with the upcoming festival.

One train each on all six MRT lines - namely the Circle, Downtown, East-West, North-East, North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines - will be decorated for Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on May 3 this year.

The trains will run until Jun 2.

Hari Raya-themed buses running on services 7, 28 and 154 - which ply the Geylang Serai area as well as other heartland neighbourhoods - will also be progressively rolled out from May.

"In celebration of Hari Raya, the Land Transport Authority has collaborated with the Geylang Serai Constituency, the Malay Heritage Centre and our public transport operators to introduce holiday-themed elements into our public transport network," said LTA on Thursday.

Besides the buses and trains, the transfer linkway along Paya Lebar MRT Interchange - which connects the East-West and Circle lines - will also be decorated for Hari Raya to complement the festival-themed trains.

The Ang Mo Kio and Boon Lay Integrated Transport Hubs will also be decorated for the occasion.