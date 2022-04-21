Logo
Hari Raya-themed trains to run on all six MRT lines
A Hari Raya-themed train on the East-West MRT line, featuring icons inspired by the values and traditions of the Muslim community. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
21 Apr 2022 05:30PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 05:30PM)
SINGAPORE: Commuters will be able to ride Hari Raya-themed trains from Thursday (Apr 21), in conjunction with the upcoming festival. 

One train each on all six MRT lines - namely the Circle, Downtown, East-West, North-East, North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines - will be decorated for Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on May 3 this year. 

The trains will run until Jun 2. 

Hari Raya-themed buses running on services 7, 28 and 154 - which ply the Geylang Serai area as well as other heartland neighbourhoods - will also be progressively rolled out from May. 

"In celebration of Hari Raya, the Land Transport Authority has collaborated with the Geylang Serai Constituency, the Malay Heritage Centre and our public transport operators to introduce holiday-themed elements into our public transport network," said LTA on Thursday. 

Besides the buses and trains, the transfer linkway along Paya Lebar MRT Interchange - which connects the East-West and Circle lines - will also be decorated for Hari Raya to complement the festival-themed trains.

The Ang Mo Kio and Boon Lay Integrated Transport Hubs will also be decorated for the occasion.

One of six Hari Raya-themed trains on Singapore's MRT network. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
South East District Mayor Fahmi Aliman at the Hari Raya-themed mural along the transfer linkway at the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
One of six Hari Raya-themed trains on Singapore's MRT network. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
The transfer linkway at the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange is decorated for Hari Raya Puasa to complement the festival-themed trains. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
One of six Hari Raya-themed trains on Singapore's MRT network. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

On his Facebook page, South East District Mayor Fahmi Aliman noted he boarded one of the Hari Raya-themed trains at the Pasir Ris station on the East-West Line on Thursday. 

"The Hari Raya theme 'Gotong Royong – Unity & Resilience' comprises of blooming flowers and icons inspired by the values and traditions of the Muslim Community," said Mr Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Geylang Serai ward of Marine Parade GRC.

LTA noted the trains feature icons "inspired by the values and traditions of the Muslim community", allowing commuters to learn about the traditions behind these different practices.

"Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons and foster positive commuter culture," the agency said. 

Source: CNA/az(zl)

