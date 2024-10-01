New Singapore government agency to tackle online harms such as cyberbullying, sharing of intimate images

SINGAPORE: A new Singapore government agency will help victims quickly put a stop to online harms instead of solely depending on the usual court-based process.

Victims of such acts – which include cyberbullying and non-consensual sharing of intimate images – will be able to apply to the agency to seek redress.

It will then act on their behalf to order perpetrators and online service providers, such as social media platforms, to stop the online harm.

In a speech at the Punggol Digital District on Tuesday (Oct 1) to launch the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the goal is to support victims with "more timely and effective relief".

"All victims of online harm want the damaging content online to be removed quickly and permanently. Currently, victims can apply to court for a protection order, or make a police report. But legal and criminal proceedings can take time," he added.

"Another way is to turn to online service providers for help. But not many will know how to do so. And we’ve also heard feedback that even if you do, the companies may take a while to respond, and sometimes do not even act on these requests."

As such, victims must be able to turn to a "trusted source of support, who can act on their behalf to direct perpetrators and service providers to put a stop to the harms," the prime minister added.