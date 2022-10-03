Online platforms, social media firms may be ordered to block access to harmful content under new Bill

SINGAPORE: Social media platforms may soon have to comply with a code of practice to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore, after the introduction of a Bill in Parliament on Monday (Oct 3).

If enacted, the Bill will empower the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to designate online communication services that have "significant reach or impact", and require them to mitigate the risks of being exposed to harmful content.

The Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill will also empower IMDA to issue directions to deal with "egregious content", according to a media factsheet from the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

Egregious content includes content advocating suicide or self-harm, physical or sexual violence and terrorism, content depicting child sexual exploitation, content posing a public health risk in Singapore, and content likely to cause racial and religious disharmony in Singapore.

In March, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced that the Government was looking at introducing measures to ensure a safer online environment, including for children. MCI launched a public consultation on its proposals in July.

On Monday, MCI said that while some online services have made efforts to address harmful content, the prevalence of such content remained a concern given the "high level of digital penetration and pervasive usage of online services" in Singapore, including among children.

A January survey by the Sunlight Alliance for Action to tackle online harms found that almost half of the respondents had personally encountered harmful online content, the ministry said.

MCI also cited another survey it conducted in June, which found that almost all respondents felt harmful online content could have at least a moderate impact on children and youths.

Those survey respondents identified sexual content, cyberbullying and violent content as the top three types of content from which the young needed to be protected.