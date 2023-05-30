HTX launches innovation centre for global tech start-ups to work with Home Team agencies

SINGAPORE: A new innovation centre looking at using technology to make Singapore safer was launched on Tuesday (May 30).

This includes radar sensors that help immigration officers scan luggage without having to stop the traveller, and smart glasses that allow paramedics to view instructions in an emergency.

The centre, called Hatch, seeks to attract start-ups from Singapore and around the world.

They will work directly with Home Team departments, such as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), to develop technology that will address public safety and security challenges.

Hatch is run by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), which partnered with an innovation firm based in Israel – SOSA – to develop programmes.

HTX will also “leverage SOSA’s networks and experience in accelerating innovations from technology start-ups for Israeli security agencies”, it said in a press release.

At the launch on Tuesday, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam noted that the Home Team has “much more to do” in working with start-ups to develop “niche capabilities”.



“We have nearly 4,700 start-ups across 18 major industry verticals in Singapore. But if you look at the public safety and security sphere, the number of start-ups is very small,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“The Home Team has nine frontline departments, with diverse operations and requirements. There are a lot of opportunities for start-ups that focus on these areas.”